Court extends interim bail of Shahbaz, Hamza

Amraiz Khan Lahore

The Lahore Banking Court extended the interim bail of opposition leaders Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in the FIA case till September 4, while the accountability court adjourned the proceedings against the two leaders in three different NAB references till September 16.

A hearing was held on FIA and NAB references against opposition leaders Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz. Both the leaders appeared in the banking court after the interim bail expired in the FIA case.

During the hearing, Shahbaz Sharif’s lawyers pleaded that senior lawyer Amjad Pervez was not present, so the hearing should be adjourned, giving a longer date for the case due to the next session of the National Assembly. The court extended the interim bail of Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz till September 4.