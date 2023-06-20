The interim bail of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister in six cases registered against him in Islamabad was extended on Monday.

In six cases registered against PTI chief at Karachi Company police station, PS Secretariat, Ramana police station and Tarnol police station, he appeared before the Islamabad court.

The judge during hearing, asked Salman Safdar, the lawyer of Chairman PTI, when do you want to join the investigation. “We want to join the investigation today at this court building,” Safdar replied to the judge.

I don’t have the power to order the PTI chief to join the investigation in this building. Later the court extended interim bail of the former prime minister in six cases until July 4.

The PTI chief had been facing over 100 cases under different charges in the country. Earlier on May 23, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended interim bail of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in eight cases registered against him.—INP