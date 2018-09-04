Court extends interim bail of Abid Boxer

The session court of Lahore on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former police inspector Abid Boxer until September 17.

The hearing of various cases against Abid Boxer took place at Lahore’s session court where police officials told “The records of murder cases involving Abid Boxer could not been found yet, however, a female witness in a land-grabbing case is refraining from testimony.”

The witness in land-grabbing case has been summoned again, officials informed. The court directed the investigation authorities to submit complete records of all cases against the former inspector and carry out the probe on merit.

The court adjourned the hearing till September 17. On July 18, the Lahore High Court directed the authorities concerned to produce Punjab police encounter specialist Abid Boxer before it.

Justice Anwarul Haq of the LHC gave this order after he was informed that Boxer has been in the custody of relevant authorities since February this year.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Zafar Abbas Gilani told the court that former police officer, who was involved in many criminal acts, including murder, attempted murder and land-grabbing, has been brought back to Pakistan from Dubai in February.

Earlier this year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police had shown ignorance about the whereabouts of the former cop in their replies submitted to the court.

In February, it was reported that the notorious encounter specialist has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in connection with a fraud case and extradited to Pakistan through Interpol. However, the official word was that he has not been taken into custody.—Agencies

