A district and sessions court in the federal capital on Friday extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan till Feb 27 on medical ground in a case filed over a protest outside the office of the electoral body after verdict in the Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case while Babar Awan represented the PTI chief. PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, who is the complainant in the case, also attended the hearing.