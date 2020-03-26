STAFF REPORTER
An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday extended deadline by one month for filing of reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports City case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). AC Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing today as the PML-N leader did not appear before the court in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The accountability court had earlier directed the anti-corruption watchdog to file reference in the aforementioned case against Ahsan Iqbal till March 26 (today). The PML-N leader has been alleged of misuse of power in the case. He was released by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on bail.
Court extends deadline for filing of NAB reference against Ahsan Iqbal
STAFF REPORTER