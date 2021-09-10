Court extends bail of Akbar Bugti’s widow in FIA case

Staff Reporter Lahore

A sessions court on Thursday extended interim bail of a widow of former governor of Balochistan Nawab Akbar Bugti in a case filed against her by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegedly posting immoral pictures of her daughter-in-law on social media.

Additional Sessions Judge Syed Ali Abbas extended the bail of Shahzadi Nargis until Sept 13.

The court directed the investigation officer to wrap up an investigation into the case at the earliest and submit a report in this regard.

According to FIA, the woman is accused of sharing objectionable pictures of her daughter-in-law on social media platforms.

Earlier, a woman claiming to be the daughter-in-law of Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Bugti had released a video message from an undisclosed location in which she complained about facing death threats from Shahzwar Bugti.

Wishah Abubakr claimed she was facing threats to her life from Nawab Akbar Bugti’s youngest son Shahzwar Bugti and sought help from the concerned authorities to arrest him. The woman alleged that she was a victim of domestic violence and blackmailing from Shahzwar Bugti who used to inhumanly beat him and filming her obscene pictures after forcedly giving her drugs.