Court expresses wonder on state of education in Islamabad schools

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday while giving a judgment in a petition related to regularization of daily wage teachers wondered “whether the Chief Executive of the country, the Incharge Minister or the concerned Federal Secretary would enroll their children in public schools where teachers are appointed on a daily wage basis, and that too in a non-transparent manner and paid out of the Student Fund”.

Justice Athar Minallah of the IHC bench disposed of petitions of the teachers seeking regularization directed the federal government to decide the fate of teachers seeking regularization within 90 days in line with the guidelines mentioned below.

The court also directed that the case of each petitioner would be considered and decided by the relevant competent authority. The appointments of petitioners, which were made without advertising the posts and observing the principles of competitive transparency, are illegal, void and tantamount to misconduct on the part of the appointing authority, the judgment further declared.

As the petitioner teachers have been serving for a considerable time therefore federal government owed to such petitioners as well and failure of federal government is obvious in taking timely measures, said the judge in his judgment. The IHC bench further directed the federal government to consider and take appropriate decisions in accordance with law relating to the fate of such petitioners and may consult federal public service commission (FPSC).