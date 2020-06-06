Court exempts Sana from appearance

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) has approved Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah’s petition seeking exemption from court appearance in the narcotics case. Sanaullah’s counsel filed the petition for his client’s exemption from appearance during Saturday’s hearing. The application took the stance that Rana Sanaullah cannot appear before the court due to the National Assembly (NA) session. The court approved the request and postponed the hearing till July 11.