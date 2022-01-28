Court disposes of interim bail pleas of Shahbaz, Hamza

Amraiz Khan Lahore

A court on Thursday disposed of the interim bail applications of former Chief Minister of Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz after both of them told the court that they wanted to withdraw their petitions.

In the meanwhile another National Accountability Court has already submitted its reply in the case.

A NAB court had ordered the freezing of assets of members of the Shehbaz family namely Shehbaz Sharif himself, his wife Tehmina Durrani, Nusrat Shehbaz and son Hamza Shehbaz.