Court dismisses plea against Trump

Observer Report

Islamabad

A district and sessions court in Islamabad has dismissed a petition seeking Rs90.8 million in coronavirus damages from US President Donald Trump, World Health Organisation and the government of Pakistan, declaring it inadmissible. Additional Sessions Judge Syed Haider Shah issued a written order on the petition filed by citizens Noor Akbar and Shahsawar. The order stated that Rs90.8 million in damages has been claimed against the American president, government of Pakistan, National Disaster Management Authority and WHO. But the petitioners’ counsel has remained unsuccessful in satisfying the court during the proceedings.