Court dismisses Dar’s plea seeking exemption from appearing

Islamabad

An Accountability Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea of Ishaq Dar seeking his exemption from personal appearance and conduct trial through a representative against him about alleged corruption.

The court also maintained bailable arrest warrants against him but rejected the NAB request seeking non-bailable arrest warrants against him for his non-appearance.

The court directed to serve notices to the Dar’s guarantors and observed that surety bonds of the accused could be confiscated if he didn’t appear on next hearing.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir took up the reference against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for hearing filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in compliance of Supreme Court orders.

As the hearing began, the Dar’s counsel requested the court to grant exemption to his client from hearing and conduct the trial through a representative due to Dar’s medial issues.—INP