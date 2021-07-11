Court directs FIA not to harass Shehbaz

Staff Reporter Lahore

A Lahore sessions court on Saturday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency to not harass Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

The PML-N leaders appeared before the court which heard their petition regarding the extension of interim bail in a money laundering case.

During the proceedings, the FIA investigating officer prayed that the investigation of the accused was not yet complete and that they were issued a show-cause notice for not re-joining the investigation.

Citing the reason for not re-joining the FIA’s probe, the defendants’ counsel argued that his clients were appearing before the National Accountability Bureau, with Shehbaz accusing the FIA investigation team of harassment.

“I served the needy people and widows of Punjab. I opposed my family members and gave cheap sugar to my people,” Shehbaz claimed during the proceedings.

The former chief minister of Punjab further prayed to the court that after NAB, the same cases against him were being handed over to the FIA.

“I am accused today that I took commissions in projects, I have replied to the FIA. I was insulted there. The FIA members talked to me in vain.

When I could not bear it, I stood up and asked them why they were doing this to me?” Shehbaz lamented adding that the FIA officers kept laughing and making fun of him.

The court stopped the FIA from harassing Shehbaz and Hamza and extended the interim bail in the sugar inquiry case till August 2.

In its response, the FIA rejected the allegations levelled by Shahbaz.A spokesperson said that there was no question of harassment or misbehaviour against Shahbaz. He was brought with great respect and added that he did not give serious answers to the questions.