Court denies bail to Axact CEO Shoaib

Observer Report

Karachi

The bail application for Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh was rejected on Thursday by the additional sessions judge (south) in a multi-million rupee money-laundering case.

The verdict on Shaikh’s appeal seeking bail was reserved by the court earlier in the day and delivered in the evening.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency Shoaib Shaikh is involved in an illegal transfer of Rs170.17 million to a Dubai-based firm, Chanda Exchange Company, in April 2014.

The defendant was presented before the court earlier on Thursday by officials of FIA.

The court then adjourned the hearing of Shaikh’s request to grant bail till March 1.