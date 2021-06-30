Court defers indictment of Sindh CM

Islamabad

Accountability court on Wednesday postponed the indictment of Sindh Chief Minister (CM), Murad Ali Shah in Nooriabad Power Plant reference until July 28.

Accountability Judge Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The indictment was delayed due to

the non-appearance of the co-accused in the reference. The court has now fixed July 28 as a date of the indictment of Shah and others.

Talking to journalists, after appearing before the court, the Sindh CM said the treasury benches patiently listened to the speeches of the opposition members during the Sindh Assembly budget session, but on the govt members’ turn, the opposition started to disturb the house.

“The opposition members did not present any cut-motions and started rumpus after the approval of the budget.”—INP