Court declares Suleman Shehbaz proclaimed offender in Rs 16 billion money-laundering case

Lahore: Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has been declared a proclaimed by a special court after he failed to appear before the court on Friday in a Rs 16 billion money-laundering case.

Lahore’s Special Court (Central-I) declared Suleman Shehbaz and Tahir Naqvi proclaimed offenders after both the suspects failed to appear despite being summoned.

On May 28, arrest warrants were issued for Suleman Shehbaz and Naqvi. At the same session, the court also issued arrest warrants for Malik Maqsood, also known as Maqsood “Chaprasi,” who passed away in the United Arab Emirates last month.

The FIA presented a report on non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman, Naqvi, and Maqsood on June 11. In its report, the FIA had stated that the warrants could not be executed since Suleman was not present at his address and had gone abroad.

The court requested information regarding Suleman and Naqvi’s property as well as Maqsood’s death certificate at the hearing today.

PM Shehbaz and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz – brother of Suleman Shehbaz – are also suspects in this case.

Additionally, the court granted PM Shehbaz’s request for a one-time exemption from the hearing, but it directed him to appear in court at the subsequent session.

The hearing was then adjourned until July 30.