Court declares Meera as wife of Atteeq

A family court on Monday declared that actress Irtiza Rubab, popularly known among her fans as Meera, was married and she was wife of Atteeq-ur-Rehman. However, the court cancelled Meera’s Nikkah on the basis of Khula. Family Court Judge Babar Nadeem passed these orders while dismissing a jactitation of marriage suit, filed by actress Irtiza Rubab, after declaring that it was based on a lie.

In its 18-page detailed verdict, the court ruled out that Nikkah Nama (legal marriage contract) of Meera and Atteeq was authentic. The court also stated that all the pictures and other evidence provided to the court were valid and two were legally married. However, the court observed that it appeared during recording of statements of witnesses that dispute started between parties over a house located in Defence.—APP

Related