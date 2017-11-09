Court contempt petition filed against Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE : A contempt of court petition has been filed against Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of sacked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The petition was filed by Azhar Siddique Advocate.

The petitioner stated that Maryam Nawaz Sharif is assassinating the character of the judges via her statements.

The judiciary was ridiculed through tweets in the wake of Supreme Court’s ruling of Panama Papers Case, the petitioner said.

He added that such steps come under sedition against the state institutions.

Originally published by NNI