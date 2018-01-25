Court conditionally restores accounts of Ishaq Dar’s trust

Islamabad

An accountability court on Wednesday ordered conditional restoration of the accounts of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s charity organization – Hajveri Trust.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir ruled that the money to be drawn from the accounts will only be used for charity purposes.

He had earlier reserved his verdict on the application filed by Dar after hearing arguments of his counsel and the NAB prosecutor. Opposing the plea, Prosecutor Imran Shafiq said it was true that the trust looked after orphans and the charity organization was established for a good cause, but it was being used for the purpose other than charity. The former finance minister’s counsel, however, shot down the allegations, saying the money meant for charity was not used for wrongful purposes. He contended that the trust runs an orphanage, where 93 orphans reside. It bears the expenses of their boarding, lodging, health and education, he added.

His lawyer told the judge that if the accounts of the trust were not unfrozen, it would have to be shut, risking the future of the children. He requested the court to issue directives for the authorities concerned to unfreeze the accounts of the Hajveri Trust. The former finance minister is facing charges of acquiring assets beyond his known sources of income.—INP