Court bars cops from harassing Imran Khan amid fears of another operation at Zaman Park during Eid

LAHORE – Lahore High Court has barred authorities from harassing former prime minister Imran Khan in a case filed by him for a snap hearing of over a hundred cases registered against him.

Khan, who is facing scores of cases for sedition, blasphemy, and terrorism, sought an order for cops not to carry out any operation against him at his Lahore residence during the upcoming holidays of Eidul Fitr.

The court however maintained that any operation under the laws could not be stopped, and adjourned the case till next month.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court spearheaded the bench hearing petition of the PTI chief against possible operation at Zaman Park.

The counsel of the firebrand politician maintained that there were reports of police action in Zaman Park, saying, they approach the court in advance to avert the gambit of provincial administration. Khan, 70, came to the rostrum and informed the court about reports of the operation, saying he and his family members witnessed a similar thing before.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor said they have no such information about any action against the defiant leader.

Last month, the Lahore High Court intervened after hundreds of supporters of cricketer-turned-politician clashed with law enforcers outside of the premises. The country’s second-largest city witnessed a violent standoff that involved PTI armed activists and police at the entrance of the building with stones, and petrol bombs.