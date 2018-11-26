Court awards life imprisonment with fine to murder accused

An Additional District and Sessions judge of Islamabad Monday awarded rigorous life imprisonment to an accused for his involvement in a murder case.

The prosecution told the court that Fakhar Elahi, in connivance with Noor Muhammad, Yasin and another had gunned down Faizan Ahmed over a dispute in November last year.

The police registered a case against the accused and presented the challan before the court. The court after listening the arguments handed down life imprisonment to Fakhar Elahi as well as imposed fine of Rs0.5 million on the convict that will be paid to the heirs of the deceased. The court acquitted the other accomplices by giving them the benefit of doubt.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp