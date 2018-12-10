Court awards life imprisonment to murder accused

An Additional District and Sessions Judge Monday awarded life imprisonment along with Rs5 lakh fine to an accused involved in a murder case whereas his three accomplices were released giving them benefit of doubt.

According to details, Koral Police registered a case against Noor Hayyat and three others who allegedly gunned down Haji Akhtar Hussain over a domestic dispute while he was busy in routine work at his residence.

The police arrested the accused and his three accomplices and presented the challan before the court. The court after listening the arguments awarded life imprisonment to Noor Hayyat as well as imposed a fine of Rs5 lakh on the convict that will be paid to the heirs of the deceased. The other accomplices released by giving them benefit of doubt.—APP

