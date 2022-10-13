Court approves two-day physical remand of PTI Senator Azam Swati

Islamabad: On Thursday, a district and sessions court in Islamabad granted police a two-day physical remand of PTI Senator Azam Swati, who was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over his alleged “controversial” tweets.

Swati was arrested from his home in Islamabad in the early hours of Thursday. The arrest came after a case was filed against him by the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing (CCW) late last night over his alleged controversial tweets.

Soon after the arrest, Swati was presented before the court of Civil Judge Shabbir Bhatti in Islamabad. Swati was represented by his counsel Ali Bukhari.

The FIA officials requested the court to grant a seven-day physical remand for investigation.

However, Swati’s counsel claimed that the “worst” torture was inflicted upon the senator. He stressed that Swati had been arrested only on “political grounds”. Later, the court partially accepted the FIA’s plea, granting a two-day physical remand of Swati.

“Condemnable”

Reacting to the development, former Federal Minister and Senior PTI leader Asad Umar said that the arrest of Senator Azam Swati was condemnable and demanded his immediate release.

سینیٹر اعظم سواتی کی گرفتاری قابلِ مزمت ہے. ان کو فوری طور پر رہا کیا جائے — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 13, 2022

Shireen Mazari, another senior PTI leader, called Azam Swati’s arrest “shameful and condemnable”. In a tweet, she blamed the incumbent government for the arrest, adding that the “fascist government” once again showed its intolerance for any democratic criticism and sent the FIA to arrest Senator Azam Swati at 3:00 am.

The fascist govt once again showed its intolerance for any democratic criticism & sent FIA to arrest Senator Azam Swati at 3.00 am early this morning from his Islamabad residence. Shameful & condemnable. Dark shadows hang over his arrest. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 13, 2022

The official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also condemned the arrest, asking whether Pakistan was just for the Sharifs now.