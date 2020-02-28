Court approves exemption plea of Nawaz

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

An accountability court on Friday approved the exemption plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif as he is in London on bail for medical treatment. Lawyer Amjad Pervez submitted Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking exemption from personal appearance as the court resumed hearing of Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference.

The NAB opposed the exemption plea as Nawaz Sharif’s fresh medical reports were not presented before the court. On which court inquired from NAB prosecutor about progress over Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference. NAB prosecutor Asadullah informed the court that Yousuf Abbas has been granted bail while investigation into the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case is underway.

“The reference will be filed in the court upon completion of the investigation”, Prosecutor Asadullah said. Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer pleaded the court that according to the law, this case should not be heard until a reference is filed in the court. The court then accept the exemption plea of Nawaz Sharif and adjourned the hearing till March 30.

On previous hearing, the PML-N supremo’s lawyer informed the court that Nawaz Sharif’s condition is still unclear and treatment is underway. He further said that Nawaz Sharif will face trial after his recovery. Nawaz’s reports by his physician in London, David R Lawrence are also submitted in the court. “Nawaz Sharif’s various check-ups will take place in the last week of February”, Amjad Pervez said, adding that he is unable to travel due to his on-going treatment.