Court approves bail plea of Shahrukh Jatoi in Shahzeb murder case

KARACHI: The session court (South) on Saturday approved the bail of Shahrukh Jatoi and three other defendants in the Shahzeb Khan murder case.

The court ordered the defendants to submit surety bonds of Rs 0.5 million each, following which the court will issue the release order of the accused.

Jatoi was also granted bail in the illegal weapon possession case registered against him on a surety bond of Rs0.1 million.

Aurangzeb Khan, the father of late Shahzeb Khan, had earlier today filed an affidavit in support of the defendant’s bail application in the court.

Shahzeb Khan was gunned down by the son of an influential feudal in a posh locality of Karachi. An ATC in 2013 had awarded death sentences to Shahrukh Jatoi and Siraj Talpur for the murder of Shahzeb, while life sentences were awarded to Sajjad Ali Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari.

Aurangzeb Khan stated in his affidavit that with the consent of his family members, he has reached a compromise with the family of the convicts and has pardoned the murder of his son in the name of God, hence he has no objection on the bail plea of convicts.

According to the details of the pardon agreement between the convicts, Shahzeb Khan’s family were paid Rs 270 million.

Sources said that as part of the agreement, the deceased’s family were given a 500-square-yard house in the Defence neighbourhood of Karachi, while his father was given an apartment in Australia.

According to sources, the pardon agreement was with Shahzeb’s father DSP Aurangzeb. Meanwhile, Shahrukh Jatoi has been admitted to the Jinnah Hospital for the last two months.

