Court allows Sharjeel wife to travel abroad

PPP leader SharjeelInamMemon’s wife SadafSharjeel petitioned the Sindh High Court on Monday to have her name removed from the Exit Control List. Her plea was accepted. She is being investigated in the corruption case against her husband, the former provincial information minister. Justice KK Agha noted that SadafSharjeel was not a main suspect in the case and had not been indicted. He ordered her name to be taken off theExit Control List (ECL) and for her to be allowed to travel abroad from September 22 to October 2.