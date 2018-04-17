Court allows Salman Khan to travel abroad

Jodhpur : Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been allowed to travel abroad by the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court.

The actor is who is currently out on bail in the blackbuck poaching case, had filed a petition before the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court seeking permission to go abroad.

The actor will be travelling to Canada, Nepal and the USA from May 25 to July 10, according to Times of India.

Khan was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in 1998.

He spent a total of two nights in jail before being granted bail on April 7 for INR 50,000.

Orignally published by INP