Court allows jailed APHC leader to get cancer treatment at AIIMS

The Delhi High Court has allowed the illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Altaf Ahmad Shah, who has been diagnosed with cancer, to get treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader, Altaf Ahmad Shah, has been languishing in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail, for the last over five years in a false case.

The APHC leader told the court that he was receiving treatment for certain serious ailments at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), but it was recently revealed that he was suffering from the last stage of renal cancer. Stating that RML does not have the adequate facility to treat renal cancer, he pleaded to the court that he should be allowed to be shifted to AIIMS or Apollo Hospital for urgent treatment.

The Delhi High Court’s Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain allowed Altaf Ahmad Shah to receive treatment at AIIMS saying that the right to have adequate and suitable treatment was the part of the fundamental rights.—KMS