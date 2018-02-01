Court allows body of girl to be exhumed

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

A magistrate in Abbottabad, acting upon the request of local police, ordered the exhumation of the body of an 11-year-old girl who died under mysterious circumstances last week. Misbah and her elder sister were employed at the house of Shoaib Ghani, the brother of Higher Education Minister Mushtaq Ghani.

She was brought to the district headquarters hospital, Abbottabad, for emergency treatment where she could not survive and lost her life in the ICU, following which she was laid to rest. The family of Shoaib Ghani had claimed that Misbah and her family members were chronic patients of asthma and some months ago, her four-year-old brother had also lost his life due to the same disease, adding that their other brother and father were also suffering from the same ailment.

Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud had taken notice of Misbah’s death after the news was picked up by the media, ordering an inquiry into the incident. A seven-member investigation committee probed the tragedy and recommended a post-mortem of Misbah’s body — a process for which the magistrate’s permission was sought. According to District Police Officer Abbottabad Ishfaq Khan, the exhumation will take place on Thursday.