Court adjourns hearing of Shahbaz’s defamation suit against Imran till Nov 22

LAHORE : A civil court on Saturday adjourned hearing of the defamation suit filed by Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over his allegation relating to offering Rs10 billion for not pursuing Panama Case till November 22.

During the hearing Imran counsel appeared before the court and stated that lead counsel Baber Awan was not available due to his other engagement so they should be given time for preparation to advance arguments in the case.

The court while accepting the plea adjourned further hearing of the case till Nov 22.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had filed a suit through his counsel, Mustafa Ramday, against Imran for alleging he (Imran) was offered Rs10 billion by a close associate of the chief minister to drop to Panama case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Originally published by INP