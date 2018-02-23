Court adjourns hearing of NAB reference against Ishaq Dar till Feb 26

ISLAMABAD : Prosecution witness Inam Ishaq, who is a project director at Alfalah Cooperative Housing Society, on Friday recorded his statement in assets beyond income reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

During a hearing headed by Justice Mohamamd Bashir, the witness said that he had provided membership form of Dar’s two kanal plot to National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He said that Dar, his wife and son have one plot each.

The witness told the court that he had also given letter of society’s president to the NAB.

Meanwhile, NAB prosecutor said that supplementary reference against Dar will be filed on Monday as today is also hearing of references against ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Subsequently, the court has adjourned the hearing till February 26.

Orignally published by INP