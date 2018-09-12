Court adjourns Al-Azizia hearing on account of Begum Kulsoom’s death

ISLAMABAD : The hearing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was adjourned due to his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s death.

Defence lawyer Khawaja Harris told the court that Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar have reached Lahore on parole and that he has not received any instructions to carry on hearing in his client’s absence.

The court asked about the application of the convicts over which, the administration said that it has not been received so far.

The court II judge Arshad Malik also paid tribute to Kulsoom Nawaz by calling her a national figure. He said that it will be inappropriate to continue the proceedings today. The hearing was adjourned till Thursday(today).

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, passed away at London’s Harley Street Clinic on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The news was confirmed by PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif. Kulsoom Nawaz is survived by her husband and four children, Hassan, Hussain, Maryam and Asma.

“My sister-in-law and wife of Mian Nawaz Sharif, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is no more. May her soul rest in peace,” Shehbaz Sharif said in a twitter announcement.

“Nawaz Sharif had always consulted Kulsoom Nawaz during his tough hours. She (Kulsoom Nawaz) challenged dictatorship courageously,” stated Shehbaz while adding at the same time late Kulsoom’s affiliation with democracy was proven and time-tested.

Shehbaz added nation will always remember services of Kulsoom Nawaz for democracy.

The body of Kulsoom Nawaz will be brought to Lahore where her funeral prayers will be held on Friday and she will be buried alongside her father-in-law, Mian Sharif, at Jati Umra.