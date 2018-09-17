Court adjourns Al-Azizia case

Islamabad

An accountability court on Monday gave former premier Nawaz Sharif one-day exemption from personal appearance in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference. Judge Arshad Malik heard the case in the federal capital as Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris resumed cross-examination of star witness Wajid Zia. During the course of cross-examination, the counsel confronted Zia, who headed the JIT that probed the Sharif family’s wealth last year, with questions about the volume 10 of the JIT report, the Supreme Court’s verdict to keep it sealed and letters written to foreign countries under MLA.Haris asked if the apex court had given a written order.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp