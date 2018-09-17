Court adjourns Al-Azizia case till tomorrow

ISLAMABAD : An accountability court on Monday gave former premier Nawaz Sharif one-day exemption from personal appearance in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

Judge Arshad Malik heard the case in the federal capital as Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Haris resumed cross-examination of star witness Wajid Zia.

During the course of cross-examination, the counsel confronted Zia, who headed the JIT that probed the Sharif family’s wealth last year, with questions about the volume 10 of the JIT report, the Supreme Court’s verdict to keep it sealed and letters written to foreign countries under mutual legal assistance (MLA).Haris asked if the apex court had given a written order, sealing the volume. At this, the witness replied there was no written order in this regard as the court had verbally issued directives to keep it under wraps.

He requested the court to make a letter written to the Saudi authorities under MLA on May 31, 2017 part of the record. The NAB prosecutor opposed his plea.

Subsequently, the two were asked to present their respective arguments on whether to make the MLA in question part of the case record or not on next hearing. The hearing of the case was adjourned till Tuesday.

Earlier on September 13, during the hearing of the reference, Khawaja Haris submitted plea to grant one-day exemption to his client Nawaz Sharif from appearing before the court, which was accepted. Wajid Zia informed the court during hearing that Supreme Court ordered to seal volume 10 of JIT on verbal orders.

