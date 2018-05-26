Court acquits 3 in murder case

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Three accused have been acquitted in the murder case of a young man by a district and sessions court here. The court observed that the prosecution failed to prove the charges under section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Panel Code against the accused persons.

District and Sessions Judge Nasir Khan Yousafzai exonerated Qasim, Sabir and Sadozai in the last year murder case for want of evidence against them.

The judge announced his verdict after recording the evidences and final arguments from both sides. The judge observed that the prosecution had failed to produce sufficient evidence before the court to prove its case against the accused.

The police had registered a case under Sections 302 (intentional murder of the PCC last year. Advocate Sheikh Azam Mandokhail pursued the case. Sentenced to imprisonment: District and sessions court sentenced a man to seven years in jail on in a land grabbing case.