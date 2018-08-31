Couple with two kids found dead in house

CM seeks report on recovery of bodies

City Reporter

The bodies of four persons were found in a Joher Town area house on Friday.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody. The deceased had been identified as Rizwan (40), his wife Sumaira (30) and their two children, eight years old Arsaal and six years old Abubakar. Police collected the evidence from the scene and started investigation.

SP Sadar Moaz Zafar is supervising the investigation of the incident. No signs of torture were found on their bodies.

After preliminary investigation, the SP said that cause of death appeared to be suffocation as the gas iron was not switched off and the room was filled with gas.

The bodies were removed to the dead house for postmortem. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident of recovery of bodies of a four-member family from a Johar Town house and sought a report from the CCPO. He has ordered for investigating the matter and bringing to light the real culprits.

Meanwhile, Investigation Police Kahna and CIA Iqbal Town arrested four accused involved in murder and attempt murder cases.

SSP Investigation Awais Ahmad said this while talking to the media men at Qilla Gujjar Singh Investigation Headquarters here on Friday. He said that DSP CIA Iqbal Town led a special police team which conducted a raid and arrested Bism Nazim who molested an eight-year-old boy and later injured him with a sharp- edged weapons. The accused had also molested other boys and later killed them.

