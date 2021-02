Staff Reporter

A couple and their two children died when a car they were travelling in plunged into a water channel on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 and police sources, the accident occurred on Lahore Road near Laksian in Sargodha.

The rescue official said that a couple and their two children died while three other persons got injured.

On getting information, rescue teams reached the spot. They shifted the injured to Laksian hospital for medical attention.