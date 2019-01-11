Couple received burns on wedding night die

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A newly married couple, who had sustained severe burns caused by fire, died on Thursday here. According to details, Adnan s/o Ejaz (22) married Yusra d/o Pervez (20) on 04.01.2019 in Greenwood Street-Prem Gali, in the limits of the Kotwali police station, and during their wedding night the gas heater of their room suddenly went off due to load-shedding of gas.

Later on, when the supply of gas restored, it filled the room and caused a sudden fire due to an already lit up candle nearby. The newly wed couple while asleep sustained severe burns due to fire. Both were rushed to a local hospital and from there they were immediately referred to a Kharian based hospital, where they died after many day long pain and suffering. The couple was laid to rest on Thursday afternoon in the Shah Hussain Graveyard at Abbot road, after the funeral prayers.

