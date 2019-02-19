Couple held for brutality on step-daughter

The police on Tuesday arrested husband and wife for brutally torturing their step-daughter injuring her critically here.

The injured girl was shifted to a hospital where she was handed over to Child Protection Bureau. According to details, a couple hailing from Lahore city brutally tortured their step-daughter, Manahil leaving her critically injured.

The police getting the information of incident raided the house, arrested the couple and shifted the girl to a hospital.

The girl was handed over to Child Protection Bureau after first medical aid and the police, after registering a case against the detained couple, started investigation.—INP

