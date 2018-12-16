Couple found dead

Rawalpindi

A Couple was found dead mysteriously in the house located at 7th Road, in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) New Town, a police spokesman informed here on Saturday.

Police rushed to the scene and retrieved the dead bodies identified as Pervaiz Rafique (55) and his wife Saeeda Pervaiz (45) from a house in the area of New Town.

The bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ). When contacted, Station House Officer (SHO) PS New Town Qaiser Nadeem said the police found a couple dead here in a house at 7th road. He said police is investigating the incident while the cause of death would be confirmed after medico legal report.—APP

