Couple dies, three infants injured in road mishap

A speedy car crushed bike, which resulted in death of couple, while three minors sustained injuries on Friday night at Liaqatabad Underpass, Karachi.

A car plunged into a motorcycle, instantly killing the woman, Nosheen, and wounding her three children as well as her husband, Moeen, who succumbed to his injuries while being operated upon in the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, officials said.

The children, however, were not in critical condition.

Rescue authorities said the driver of the car yet to be identified, he fled away with his vehicle.

The deceased’s bodies have been moved to the morgue.—INP

Related