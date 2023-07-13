Two including husband and wife died while their daughter survived unhurt when an over speeding truck hit a motorcycle in Alipur Chattha area of Wazirabad late on Tuesday night, police said.

According to details, an over speeding truck knocked down a motorcycle carrying a couple and minor daughter near Jamke Jhatha area in Gujrat division.

As a result of accident, both motorcycle riders including Muhammad Ashgar and his wife Nasreen died on the spot while their daughter remained unhurt in the accident.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital. The police impounded the truck and after registering a case against driver at large started raids for his arrest.