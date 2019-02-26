Couple burnt to death in house fire

Two including husband and wife were burnt to death due to fire in a house in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Rescue sources said that fire initiated from unknown source engulfed a house located in Iqbal Town area of provincial capital Lahore.

Two people sleeping in the house including Manzoor 35, and his wife Nazia 32, were burnt to death.

The blaze was extinguished; bodies pulled out and shifted to hospital for postmortem. Reasons behind the fire could not be ascertained and investigation in this connection was underway.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp