Couple arrested, charas seized

A couple, husband namely Zubair son of Fazal Qayoum and his wife Ms.Tamanna, were arrested and two kilo 90 grams of Charas was recovered from them during patrolling by the police at Yasrab colony Morre main Gadap road here on Friday.

Another accused namely Alam Zaib son of Saeed Jan was arrested and 1120 grams Charas was recovered from him at Major Foam House Katcha Rasta Malir, claimed police sources.

The city police during routine patrolling at main Super Highway near a petrol pump stop arrested an accused Allah Warayo, driver of a truck reportedly loaded with unhygienic water.—APP

Related