Couple among 4 killed in cloudburst, lightning incidents

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, four people, including a couple, were killed in inci-dents of cloud burst and lightning strikes at two different places in the Kashmir Valley.

Two persons, identified as Hilal Ahmed Hanji (25) and his wife, Rozia Jan (25), died in a cloud-burst occurred in Pampore area of Pulwama district this afternoon.

Another two people, identified as Taja Begum and Mohammad Sultan Chopan, died after being struck by lightning in the Mujpathri area of Budgam district.

Meanwhile, a 58-year-old woman, identified as Nafeesa, died after a gas cylinder caught fire and exploded at the Ali Kadal area of Srinagar.—KMS