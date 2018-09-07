County can’t overcome economic crisis without accountability: Siraj

GUJRANWALA: Ameer Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Siraj ul Haq, has said that the county cannot overcome the economic crisis without the accountability of the big thieves.

Addressing the JI ijtema here on Friday he

said that the economic disparity and unjust distribution of the resources had pushed the masses into the mire of problems and a ruthless accountability was required to strengthen the economy.

He said that the accountability of the 436 other persons besides Nawaz Sharif named in the Panama leaks should have been initiated soon after the disqualification of the former Prime Minister but the NAB, the Supreme Court were still silent over that.

He said that the honey moon of the government was over and the nation wanted quick implementation of the PTIs election manifesto especially the creation of jobs for the youth and provision of homes to five million people.

The JI chief said the people were expecting Pakistan to emerge as the state of Madina as promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan but the government had burdened them with raise in electricity tariff and gas prices.

He said that in the past, the government policies had been making the rich richer and the poor poorer. He said time had come when the new government should divert the public money towards the welfare of the downtrodden.

Sirajul Haq further stressed upon the government to enforce the interest free econimci system as required by the constitution. He said that with the abolition of the interest and introduction of Zajat and Ushr, the exploitation of the poor could come to an end.

Deputy Secretary General, JIP, Azhar Iqbal Hasan and JI Punjab chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed were also present on the occasion.