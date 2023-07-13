LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast countrywide rains during the next 4-5 days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue in coming days.

A westerly wave is also likely to enter upper parts of the country on Friday (evening/night).

Under the influence of these weather conditions, rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur and Okara till July 17 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, D I Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Khusab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from July 13 in the evening/night to July 17 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and Mirpur Khas from July 14 in the evening/night to July 16.

Met Office has warned that widespread heavy rain can cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore from July 14 to July 17.

Wet spell may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

High velocity winds may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

Meanwhile, plains of the country received rainfall of varying intensities on Thursday, providing much-needed respite to the heat-stricken people.

Prior to the start of wet spell, people were experiencing the hardships of muggy weather.

Dadu, Dalbandin and Nokkundi remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 45 degree Celsius.