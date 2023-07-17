LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast countrywide monsoon rains during the week.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate upper and central parts of the country from July 18 (night) which are likely to intensify on July 19.

Under the influence of these weather systems, rain/wind-thundershower with heavy falls is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) and Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from July 18 to July 23 with occasional gaps.

Similar weather conditions have been predicted for Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, D I Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan during the period.

Rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad from July 19 (night) to July 21 with occasional gaps.

Dust-thunderstorm/rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu districts from July 19 (evening/night) to July 23.

Dust-thunderstorm/rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi districts from July 20 to July 22 with occasional gaps.

Possible Impacts:

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore from July 18 (night) to July 22 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Advisory:

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

Meanwhile, weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country on Monday.

Nokkundi remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 46 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Sibbi was recorded 43C.

Rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Barkhan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba received 15mm rain, Dir Upper and Drosh 03 mm each and Mir Khani 02mm.

Balochistan: Barkhan received 07mm rain.

Punjab: Chakwal received 05mm and Narowal 02mm rain.

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta received 04mm rain.

Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis received 02mm and Bagrote 01mm rain.