Countrywide PTI protests from today

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that the party had decided to commence a “protest movement” across Pakistan from yoday (Friday), adding that Chairman Imran Khan would join supporters after three weeks.

“From tomorrow, a protest will be staged against inflation and the sinking economy […] and this movement will continue until the incumbent government is sent packing,” he said in a media talk in Lahore.

The decision, Chaudhry told journalists, was taken by Imran in a meeting with senior party members.

“These protests will be led by PTI MNAs in their constituencies,” he said, clarifying that the movement will continue in every city. “After three weeks, Imran Khan will announce the next plan of action.”