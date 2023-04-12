Countrywide processions mark martyrdom of Hazrat Ali

Commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (AS), processions were taken out in many cities of the country including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Various organizations set up stalls of water and milk, juices, and food for participants of the processions.

The main procession in Lahore city has been taken from the residence of Syed Nair Hussain Zaidi. Speakers paid glowing tribute to Hazrat Ali (AS) and highlighted various aspects of his life. The procession concluded at Imambargah Col Maqbool at Sahr time after passing through Mohanpura, Novelty Cinema Chowk, Kashmiri Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Iqbal Road, and Bohar Bazaar Chowk of Lahore.

Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi ordered foolproof security for Youm-i-Ali proncessions. He issued directives to Cabinet Committee for Law and Order in this regard. The chief minister directed them to ensure at every cost the agreed-upon security plan for the day and foolproof security should be provided to the rallies and the Majalis. He also urged to monitor the processions with the CCTV cameras.—INP