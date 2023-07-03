LAHORE – Experts have forecast significant monsoon rains across the country from July 3 (Monday evening/night) to July 8 (Saturday).

As per the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country on July 3 in the evening/night. A westerly wave is also likely to enter the upper parts during the evening. This weather system will give rainfall of varying intensities with intervals during the current week.

Rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls/ hailstorm is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from 03rd (evening/night) to 08th July with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D I Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Okara from July 5 to July 8.

Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Mithi, Chhor, Padidan, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad and Karachi July 7 to July 8.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore. Downpour may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 4 to July 7.

Heavy falls may cause flash flood in hill torrent areas of D G Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan from July 6 to July 8.

Met office has advised farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc may damage during dust storm/wind-thunderstorm & heavy falls and general public is advised to stay at safe places during the period.